Want to stay overnight in an old fire lookout tower?

IDAHO SPRINGS — If you’re looking for a unique place to campout in in Colorado, I highly suggest you consider staying in a lookout tower.

My buddies rented one over the weekend in Idaho Springs and we had an absolute blast!

“The views are unspeakable,” said Ryan Zeman, my friend.

Ryan booked the Squaw Mountain Lookout Fire Tower back in the Spring. It’s situated at 11,486 ft. in elevation. The tower is so popular, Zeman said you have to reserve it months back.

“Very high demand,” Zeman explained. “It is booked out six months to the date every single year”.

Ryan found the lookout tower on recreation.gov.

“They rent out cabins and lookout towers that are owned by the Forest Service,” he explained.

This one has two floors. The upstairs cab measures 14 feet by 14 feet and is lined with windows that feature panoramic views of some of Colorado’s most breathtaking peaks.

“Mount Evans, Pikes Peak, Greys and Torreys Peaks,” Zeman said.

You’ll find two beds in the upstairs cab as well as a bunk bed and kitchen downstairs. The entire tower features electricity with heat, plus an outside bathroom.

“There is [an] incinerating toilet,” Zemain said.

Interested in staying there? Click here to book it.

If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.