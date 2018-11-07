Suspected jewelry thieves caught on camera in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help in catching a gang of suspected jewelry thieves.

The theft, caught on camera, happened during business hours at Sai Jewelers & Repairs near South Parker Road and Peoria. Police say the group distracted the store clerk while $35,000 worth of jewelry was being stolen on October 24.

Nine men and women appear to be part of the coordinated effort.

“They kept me occupied in the front for a long time,” said store co-owner and clerk Kim Sachanandani.

While eight of the nine people pretended they wanted to buy jewelry, one slipped away, Kim said. Video captured a woman crawling into the back of the store-- targeting a safe. Kim, distracted by the others, didn’t realize what was happening until it was too late.

“My wife has gone through anxiety and depression,” Kim’s husband, Sital, said. “I just got her medicine this morning.”

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 for help identifying the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.