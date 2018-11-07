× Loveland man arrested on child porn charges

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man has been arrested on 14 charges after allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Joshua A. Wadsworth is charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of children: seven counts for distribution, three counts for possessing movie files and two counts for possessing images. Wadsworth also faces two counts of sexually assaulting a child in a position of trust. All 14 charges are felonies.

In a statement released midday Wednesday, the Loveland Police Department said its Cyber Crimes Unit began investigating child pornography being traded online by a local I.P. address in August.

“As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the images where originating from an apartment located at 1 Aspen Dr., Loveland, Colorado. The Loveland Police SWAT team subsequently served a search warrant on September 5, 2018 at this address,” the LPD statement reads.

LPD said the investigation found the resident of the apartment, Wadsworth, was connected to the transmission of child porn.

“Further investigation of Wadsworth’s past revealed multiple victims of sexual assault when the victims were children,” LPD said.

Wadsworth was arrested early Wednesday morning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday.

Wadsworth is being held at the Larimer County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Koopman: 970-962-2248.