The holidays are a time to help those in need and there's an organization that's on a mission to give hope to those who need it the most.

Their mission is to brighten the lives of elderly residents at underprivileged nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Through the personal delivery of poinsettias, they aspire to bring hope to people who might otherwise receive very little during the holiday season. Watch the segment to learn more about Carrie's Cause and how you can help.

PHONE: 970-373-1105

https://www.carriescause.org/contact-us