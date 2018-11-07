× Fired Denver deputies file wrongful termination lawsuit

DENVER — Two former Denver sheriff’s deputies have filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Denver.

It’s a Problem Solvers update to a story we first told you about ten days ago.

Tim Applegate and Justin Tomsick say they were fired for following orders.

The two men were told to make sure a co-worker named Brian Hammond, who was sick with cancer, got an early ride home from work.

The lawsuit names the Career Service Authority board of the city and county of Denver and the Department of Safety for the city and county of Denver.

A spokeswoman told FOX31 the city would have no comment on the lawsuit.