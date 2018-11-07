× Father refuses to lose hope even though son has been missing for almost a year

DENVER — Nathaniel Holmes was last seen December 19, 2017.

The then-17-year-old went to school at Hidden Lake High School in Westminster. He hasn’t been seen since.

Westminster Police say Holmes may be a runaway. His dad is still not sure what happened to his son, but most days he will sit in his son’s bedroom, hoping today is the day, the teen comes back.

The elder Holmes also routinely drives to different cities along the front range, looking for Nathaniel.

Nathaniel’s 18th birthday was Monday.