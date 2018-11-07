× Denver DA charges man with murder in shooting over car dent argument

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney’s Office has charged a man with murder after he allegedly shot another man during an argument about door dings.

The DA’s office said the incident happened on the 3400 block of West Kentucky Avenue on the west side on Oct. 26. In citing the police arrest affidavit, the DA’s office said 23-year-old Benard Reed parked his Lincoln Navigator next to a Honda. A passenger or passengers in the Lincoln hit the Honda several times while opening the SUV’s door. The Honda’s female driver got out to talk to Reed about the door dings. An argument ensued and Reed allegedly punched the woman in the face.

39-year-old Oscar Hernandez then arrived at the scene. He confronted Reed, who then allegedly shot Hernandez.

Hernandez managed to drive himself to the hospital, where he died.

The DA’s office said Reed left the scene and was arrested on Oct. 28 in Aurora.

Reed is in custody in the Denver County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.