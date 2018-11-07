× Democrat Dave Young wins Colorado treasurer’s race

DENVER — Democrat Dave Young defeated Republican Brian Watson to become Colorado’s treasurer.

Young is a state representative from Weld County. He’s a member of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, which crafts the annual state budget.

Watson championed his entrepreneurial experience as an investor in seeking the post, which oversees state accounts and investments.

Democrats pointed to a bankruptcy filing and an IRS lien for taxes involving two firms in which Watson was involved.

Watson said economic conditions were to blame and that the experience boosted his credentials for treasurer.

Young replaces two-term Republican treasurer Walker Stapleton, who ran for governor and lost to Democrat Jared Polis.