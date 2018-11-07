× Deals and freebies for Veterans Day 2018

DENVER — Veterans Day is Sunday and many companies want to say thank you by offering discounts or free meals. The promotions are for veterans and active-duty service members.

Note that most companies require proof of military service to take advantage of the deals – such as a military ID card.

It is suggested to call or check with local locations ahead of time to make sure they are participating in the deal.

Applebee’s: Military veterans and active duty service members can eat free from a special Veteran’s Day menu at participating locations on Sunday with an I.D.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger, up to $15, with valid military ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless or traditional wings and fries for all veterans or active-duty service members. Offer is good for dine-in only with valid military ID.

California Pizza Kitchen: Military members can choose a from a free pizza, full size salad or pasta from the Veterans Day menu. The deal is good for dine-in orders only. The chain encourages members to come in uniform or bring their valid military ID.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos on Sunday. The deal is available for all active-duty, reserve and veteran members. It is valid for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans can get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage.

Denny’s: Veterans can get a free build your own grand slam on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’: Free donut to all veterans and active duty military at participating locations with no purchase necessary.

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can get a free haircut on Veteran’s Day at participating Great Clips locations. If you don’t need a haircut, you can get a free haircut card to use by the end of the year. Non-military customers can also get a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know.

Golden Corral: All veterans and active duty military can eat for free on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the chain’s Military Appreciation Night.

Hooters: All veterans and active duty military can eat free from a special Veteran’s Day menu on Sunday. The offer is only good for dine-in only.

Little Caesars Pizza: All military members can get a free pizza or $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with proof of service.

Mattress Firm: Veterans and their families get 20 percent off any purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store or online with the code VETS20.

Parry’s Pizzeria and Bar: All day long on Veterans Day, veterans can choose from 9-inch personal pizzas, meatball sandwiches, pasta bowls and more for free on a special menu available with a valid military ID.

Red Lobster: The restaurant chain is offering veterans a free appetizer or dessert with military ID or proof or service on Sunday.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Rock Bottom Breweries: Veterans eat free at Rock Bottom from Saturday through Monday. In addition, each brewery will also be brewing a limited-edition Veterans Day IPA that will be available through Nov. 17. 25 cents from each pint will go to local veterans charities.

Ruby Tuesday: All former and active-duty service members can get a free appetizer on Veterans Day.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans and active duty military eat for free while additional guests (up to six) will receive 20 percent off on Saturday and Sunday.

Village Inn: Veterans and active duty service members can get a free INN-credible V.I.B. breakfast on Sunday.

