Colorado had a number of history-making events happen in the election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado had a number of firsts in the election this week.

Jared Polis (D) will be the first openly gay governor. During his acceptance speech he said, “We proved that we are an inclusive state, that values every contribution, regardless of someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Jena Griswold will be the first Democratic woman to become Colorado secretary of state. Monday she said, “We are a democracy. It’s important that people of all different backgrounds, all different beliefs are elected to office.”

Joe Neguse (D) will become the first African American U.S. Congressman from Colorado. His parents are immigrants from East Africa who came here hoping for opportunity. “I don`t know that they ever anticipated that maybe one of those possibilities would be that their son, 34 years later, could serve in the United States Congress, so certainly an American story I think at its core,” he said.