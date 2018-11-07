Cold and snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will continue in the Colorado mountains which is great news for area ski resorts. We added three more ski options today when Eldora, Breckenridge & Keystone opened early for the season!

We will have snow showers around metro Denver this evening lasting until just past midnight. A flurry or two could linger until the start of the Thursday morning drive. We are NOT expecting accumulation across the metro. However, out past the airport on the eastern plains there could be some areas that get 2"-4" of snow.

We will be dry again on Friday and Saturday with highs warming back into 40s then 50s for the start of the weekend. It will turn windy on Saturday too.

Our next and better chance for snow in Denver and along the Front Range arrives on Sunday. It will be in the cold 30s on Veteran's Day and a little breezy. And, we are looking at a few inches of accumulation in the city with slightly higher totals of up to 4" in the foothills west of downtown.

