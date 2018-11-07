Chance of snow for Front Range on Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will start foggy on Wednesday across the Front Range, then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. High temperatures will top out about 42 degrees.

The eastern Plains will be under a winter weather advisory from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for 2-6 inches of accumulating snow.

This includes Wray, Julesburg, Holyoke, Haxtun and Last Chance.

The central and northern mountains stay partly cloudy on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of snow showers and highs in the 20s and 30s.

The chance of snow increases overnight into the Thursday morning. The Front Range could see up to 1 inch of accumulation for the Thursday morning commute.

It will be drier on Friday with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be is dry and breezy with highs in the 50s.

A fast-moving cold front will move in Sunday with 1 inch of snow accumulation possible up and down the Front Range. Highs could only stay in the 20s.

Monday looks similar with residual flurries and highs in the 20s.

