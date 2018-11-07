× Birth control pill recalled because it could cause ‘unintended pregnancy’

TITUSVILLE, N.J. — A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling birth control pill packages due to a packaging error that could cause “unintended pregnancy.”

The patient information inside recalled packages does not include appropriate instructions for the Veridate dispenser, Janssen Pharmaceuticals said.

According to the recall, it could cause women to take an inactive “reminder” pill instead of an “active” pill which could cause “bleeding or an unintended pregnancy.”

The recall includes:

Ortho-Novum 1/35: NDC Number on carton, 50458-176-06; NDC Number on pouch, 50458-176-28; Lot No. 18BM114; expiration date, March 2020

Ortho-Novum 7/7/7: NDC Number on carton, 50458-178-06; NDC Number on pouch, 50458-178-28; Lot No. 18CM120; expiration date, March 2020

Ortho-Novum 7/7/7: NDC Number on carton, 50458-178-12; NDC Number on pouch, 50458-178-12; Lot No. 18BM110; expiration date, March 2020

However, the company says the pills are safe if they are used correctly.

The company said women should continue to take the 21 “active” pills, with hormones, for three weeks followed by the one week of green “reminder” pills. The company has provided correct instructions on its web site.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Janssen at 1-800-526-7736.

The full recall can be found on the FDA’s website.