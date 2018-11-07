× Aurora police: Man arrested in connection to 6 armed robberies

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is thanking the public for its help providing tips leading to the arrest of a man who it described as a serial robber.

Richard Fifita, 24, is responsible for at least six separate armed robberies, according to APD. On Wednesday, APD said he had been arrested.

On Oct. 29, police asked people to look out for Fifita, who was considered armed and dangerous.

“With more than 374,000 residents and just 700 police officers, we really need the public’s help with solving crime. The strong partnership between the Aurora Police Department and the community that we serve makes a #SaferAurora,” APD said Wednesday.

APD did not disclose the circumstances of Fifita’s arrest.