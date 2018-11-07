× Alternative Gift Fair

Get your holiday shopping done early, purchasing unique gifts while supporting local, national and international charities, at the 18th Annual Alternative Gift Fair, to be held the weekend of Nov. 10 and 11, 2018, at Evergreen Lutheran Church.

This unusual and delightful holiday fair, organized by seven local faith communities, offers the opportunity to shop for fabulous handmade crafts, jewelry, textiles, food and other great gifts created by more than 50 non-profit organizations.

While people are shopping, they will be helping local families in need, African communities, Haitian artisans, endangered animals, and so many more worthwhile beneficiaries. That’s why the fair’s theme is “Buy Once & Gift Twice”.

Alternative Gift Fair hours are 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, Nov. 10 and 9 AM to 3 PM on Sunday, Nov. 11. Evergreen Lutheran Church is located at 5980 Highway 73, Evergreen, CO 80439. https://goo.gl/maps/btE8AxBcyMq