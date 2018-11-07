Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and at the Dumb Friends League they have a number of older feline and canine companions anxiously waiting to meet their new families.

Don’t let their gray muzzles and sometimes slower strides deter you; adopting older pets comes with many advantages over their younger counterparts. Simply put: With age comes experience.

If you’re looking for a loving pet in your life, call (303)751-5772 or check out Dumb Friends League.

And don't forget in honor of Veterans day, the Dumb Friends League is waiving adoption fees for all pets for veterans and active members of the military this Saturday through Monday.