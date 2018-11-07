4 officers assaulted by inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility dining hall

STERLING, Colo. — Four officers were injured after being assaulted by multiple offenders in the dining hall at the Sterling Correctional Facility on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.

After the incident, the staff members were examined and emergency treatment as administered by on-duty medical personnel.

The four staff members were taken to a hospital by ambulance and by other staff members. The extent of their injuries was not released.

On Tuesday night, the facility was placed on lockdown for an investigation into the attack.

It’s not known what led to the attack.