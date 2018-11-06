The Pot de Creme: not your traditional Thanksgiving dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Kitchen Boulder

Thursday, November 22, 2018. 12-8pm taking reservations until 7pm.

The Kitchen Boulder: 1039 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302. 303-544-5973.

Cost: $55pp/ $22 for kids 12 and under

The Pot de Crème is not your traditional Thanksgiving dessert.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 C Sugar

4 1/2 C Heavy Cream

1/4 C Vanilla Bean Paste

2 3/4 C Whole Milk

1 t Salt

2 C Egg Yolks

1/4 C 12yr Scotch

2 T Sugar