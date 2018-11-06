The Pot de Creme: not your traditional Thanksgiving dessert

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Kitchen Boulder
Thursday, November 22, 2018. 12-8pm taking reservations until 7pm.
The Kitchen Boulder: 1039 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302. 303-544-5973.
Cost: $55pp/ $22 for kids 12 and under
The Pot de Crème is not your traditional Thanksgiving dessert.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 C Sugar
4 1/2 C Heavy Cream
1/4 C Vanilla Bean Paste
2 3/4 C Whole Milk
1 t Salt
2 C Egg Yolks
1/4 C 12yr Scotch
2 T Sugar
|1. Combine the heavy cream, milk, vanilla paste, & salt in a deep measuring cup with a spout.
|2. Put the egg yolks in a deep, wide mixing bowl. Set the bowl atop a folded, damp kitchen rag to anchor.
|3. In a heavy bottomed sauce pot (large enough to accommodate the volume of cream), make a dry caramel with the first listed amount of sugar to a deep amber. You will know you have reached the desired level of caramelization when small air bubbles form as the sugar cooks.
|4. Remove cooking sugar from the heat, gently whisk in the heavy cream mixture. The sugar will seize & harden, bring everything back up to a simmer & whisk until smooth. This will take some time for the caramel to re-melt & dissolve.
|5.Temper the hot caramel/cream mixture into the yolks using a hand blender or whisk.
|6. Add the scotch & extra granulated sugar. Whisk to combine.
|7. Strain the entire mixture through a mesh strainer & cool.
|8. Age the pot de creme base overnight in the refrigerator.
|9. The following day, with a whisk, give the base a quick blend to re-incorporate, keeping the whisk at the bottom of your container. Do not move the whisk through the base, it will create bubbles in your base that will change the texture & surface of the baked pot de creme.
|10. Portion the pot de creme to 4oz per Jar.