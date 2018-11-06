The Pot de Creme: not your traditional Thanksgiving dessert

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Kitchen Boulder
Thursday, November 22, 2018. 12-8pm taking reservations until 7pm.
The Kitchen Boulder: 1039 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302. 303-544-5973.
Cost: $55pp/ $22 for kids 12 and under

The Pot de Crème is not your traditional Thanksgiving dessert.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 C Sugar

4 1/2 C Heavy Cream

1/4 C Vanilla Bean Paste

2 3/4 C Whole Milk

1 t Salt

2 C Egg Yolks

1/4 C 12yr Scotch

2 T Sugar

1. Combine the heavy cream, milk, vanilla paste, & salt in a deep measuring cup with a spout.
2. Put the egg yolks in a deep, wide mixing bowl. Set the bowl atop a folded, damp kitchen rag to anchor.
3. In a heavy bottomed sauce pot (large enough to accommodate the volume of cream), make a dry caramel with the first listed amount of sugar to a deep amber. You will know you have reached the desired level of caramelization when small air bubbles form as the sugar cooks.
4. Remove cooking sugar from the heat, gently whisk in the heavy cream mixture. The sugar will seize & harden, bring everything back up to a simmer & whisk until smooth. This will take some time for the caramel to re-melt & dissolve.
5.Temper the hot caramel/cream mixture into the yolks using a hand blender or whisk.
6. Add the scotch & extra granulated sugar. Whisk to combine.
7. Strain the entire mixture through a mesh strainer & cool.
8. Age the pot de creme base overnight in the refrigerator.
9. The following day, with a whisk, give the base a quick blend to re-incorporate, keeping the whisk at the bottom of your container. Do not move the whisk through the base, it will create bubbles in your base that will change the texture & surface of the baked pot de creme.
10. Portion the pot de creme to 4oz per Jar.

11. Place in a shallow pan, 8 per pan.
12. Fill the hotel pan with hot tap water to halfway up the sides of the jars.
13. Cover the hotel pan with foil and make a small hole in the center.  325 degrees low fan, approximately 35-40 minutes.
14. Remove the foil from the pan & cool the puddings to room temp.
15. Once cool cover them individually with plastic wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to serve.

