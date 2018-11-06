× Suspect sought in Denver kidnapping

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help to identify suspect involved in a kidnapping.

According to DPD, last Thursday at roughly 1 a.m., the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at 1300 W. Colfax Ave.

The suspect then reportedly forced the victim to drive around at knife point.

The man was also armed with a long metal bar and a gun.

The suspect left the vehicle at a Starbucks at West Colfax Avenue and North Lipan Street about five hours later.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s, approximately 5-feet-7 inches and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

If you spot him, police say you should not approach or contact the suspect; call 911 immediately.