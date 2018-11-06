Skeletal remains found in Colorado Springs rock bed identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Skeletal remains found in a rock bed over the weekend have been identified, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of South Academy Boulevard.

Deputies found skeletal remains in a rock bed with a cellphone, gym bag and a hoodie nearby.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old James Suggs. There was no indication of trauma or foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause and manner of death are pending from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.