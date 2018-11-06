Several races on the line as Election Day arrives

DENVER — Election Day has arrived in Colorado.

More than 35 percent of registered voters in the state have already voted, taking advantage of mail-in ballots and drop boxes.

Ballots must be dropped off by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted, or voters can cast ballots in-person.

Even those who are not registered can still vote. Just show up at a polling center in the county of your residence and register in-person, then vote or take a ballot home.

Polling centers open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Ballots can be delivered at any drop-off location in the state.

Election officials say because of the lengthy ballot this year, they likely will not be finished counting by midnight. They would take a break and resume the count on Wednesday.

That could mean it could be well into Wednesday or later in the week before the results of the big races and amendment measures will be known.

Among the big items on the ballot are the race for governor, an amendment on oil and gas setbacks, education funding and two measures for transportation.