Quick shots of snow to return

It's been a pleasant and cool Election Day. We have much cooler temperatures on the way and some passing snow too. Tomorrow will start off with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. It'll be breezy and noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We are expecting some light snow to develop late tomorrow night and continue into early Thursday morning. Right now accumulation in metro Denver looks light with little to no snow on the ground. As you go east of the city and out on the plains of Colorado a few inches of snow is possible mainly north & south along Interstate 70. It will be much colder with highs in the 30s on Thursday.

We have another shot of snow arriving very late Saturday night and lasting into Sunday. This chance for snow looks a little better with accumulation of an inch or two in metro Denver by the afternoon on Sunday. Your Sunday will be another day in the cold 30s.

