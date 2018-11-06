Kick off Thanksgiving with the 45th Annual Turkey Trot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who: Mile High United Way

What: 45th Annual Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, November 22nd, begins at 8a

Where: Washington Park (click here)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support the 45th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Join FOX31’s own Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard for a fun way to kick off your Thanksgiving morning!

Before you prepare the feast and enjoy a full day of food, football and family, join thousands of others at Wahington Park for a great way to get the heart pumping for a great cause! All proceeds from the event support Mile High United Way’s fight for the education, health, and financial stability for everyone in Metro Denver.

Entry fee includes an awesome, soft, collectible t-shirt, bib with timing tag, and great pre- and post-race expos. The Start and Finish Villages will be packed with Mile High United Way partners and sponsors, offering goodies and fun handouts for all. The best part? Great Divide is back again this year and hosting a free beer garden with an incredible selection of microbrews!

For more information and to register, click here.