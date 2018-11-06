× Erie residents identified as victims of Broomfield plane crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The two people killed when a small aircraft crashed in the Anthem Ranch area of Broomfield on Friday have been identified.

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner’s Office said Erie residents John Campbell, 58, and Tobias Campbell, 20, were killed in the crash just before noon in a park area near Las Brisas Drive and Anthem Ranch Road south of Highway 7 in north Broomfield.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation, the coroner’s office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been brought in for the investigation.

The NTSB said the plane was a home-built Mustang II model. The agency said the plane did not have a flight plan, but none was required.

The NTSB could not say the time or place from which the plane departed.

There was no known communication with air traffic control. Witnesses reported the plane flying low and fast before the crash.