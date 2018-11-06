Duncan Hines recalls some cake mixes because of salmonella concerns

WASHINGTON — Duncan Hines has recalled certain cake mixes because of salmonella concerns.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Conagra Brands is working with health officials after a positive finding of salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that might be linked to a salmonella outbreak under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA.

Conagra has voluntarily recalled Classic White cake mix and three other varieties made during the same time period: Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow.

The FDA says there have been five occurrences of illnesses because of salmonella.

It also said several of the individuals reported eating a cake mix at some point before becoming ill; some also might have eaten the products raw and not baked. Consumers are reminded not to do that, the FDA says.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA, which also says healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to the release from the FDA, the products covered by the recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports.

No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date

(located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

Anyone with the recalled products is asked not to consume them. Instead, return them to the store where they were bought.

According to Duncan Hines’ website, anyone with product impacted by the recall, can request a replacement coupon using the company’s online form.

Anyone with questions can call the consumer care team at 1-888-299-7646 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST Monday through Friday or visit online.