Dry Election Day; Rush-hour snow possible on Thursday

Expect dry conditions on this Election day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. I’m forecasting sunshine and highs around 50.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect a 40% chance of snow showers, breezy, and highs in the 20s.

A different story unfolds on Wednesday-Thursday for the Front Range. I’m forecasting a 20% chance of snow on Wednesday then 1″ of accumulation between Wednesday night and the Thursday morning Rush Hour. This includes Denver, Highlands Ranch, Golden, Aurora, Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, and the Eastern Plains. Highs in the 30s on Thursday.

Drier on Friday and Saturday. Turning windy on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

A slight chance for a snow showers on Sunday otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Highs stay in the 40s on Monday.

