× Democrats will capture US House of Representatives, Fox News projects

WASHINGTON — The Democrats will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Fox News projects.

The projected win by Democrats will be the first time they’ve controlled the House in eight years.

The win by Democrats deals a major setback to President Trump’s legislative agenda and could potentially open the door to investigations into Trump and his administration, including a possible impeachment. Although the exact size of the Democratic majority is not yet clear, Democrats will soon have to decide whether to restore Nancy Pelosi to her old job as Speaker of the House.