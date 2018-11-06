× Democrat Jena Griswold wins Colorado secretary of state race

DENVER — Democrat Jena Griswold has defeated Republican incumbent Wayne Williams in Colorado’s secretary of state race.

Griswold is a voting rights attorney and first-time candidate. Williams was seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election.

Griswold criticized Williams for giving a short-lived presidential commission on voter fraud access to Colorado’s voter database. Williams said anyone could have the data because it’s public record.

Williams’ office was lauded for enacting one of the nation’s strictest election security protocols and making Colorado elections and campaign information accessible to the public.

The office also oversees business and charity registrations and licensing, among other matters.