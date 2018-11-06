× Crow beats Coffman, Democrat wins Colorado House District 6 race

DENVER — First-time Democratic candidate Jason Crow has defeated five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in a suburban Denver district.

Crow is a former U.S. Army Ranger who was national Democrats’ choice to take on Coffman. He won Tuesday after outspending the incumbent, who lost TV ad spending from the national Republican Party in the campaign’s final weeks.

Coffman is an Army and Marine veteran who until Tuesday had repeatedly won in a district that has increasingly turned Democratic. He faced his toughest challenge yet against Crow.

The Democrat sought to wed Coffman to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. He also criticized the Republican’s pro-gun stance in a district that saw the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Coffman represented Colorado’s 6th Congressional District since 2009 and served twice in Iraq.

Crow served in Iran and Afghanistan.