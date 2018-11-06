× Christopher Watts pleads guilty in deaths of wife, young daughters

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Christopher Watts, the Frederick man accused of killing his wife and young daughters, pleaded guilty to murder, the judge said on Tuesday.

He will avoid the death penalty by pleading guilty to the crimes. His plea includes the unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of his unborn son, Nico.

Watts said in court he is satisfied with his defense representation and is knowingly accepting this plead deal.

He pleaded guilty to a total of nine counts for the murders of his wife, two daughters and unborn son less than three months after the crime took place. This happened very quickly by most legal standards.

The judge set sentencing for November 19 at 10 a.m. He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Weld County district attorney charged Watts with the following counts on august 20:

5 counts of Murder in the First Degree

3 counts of Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

1 count of Unlawful Termination of Pregnancy

He faced the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

With the agreement of the victims’ family, District Attorney Michael Rourke eliminated the death penalty from consideration in exchange for pleading guilty to all nine counts.

