× Where to get Colorado election results on Tuesday night

DENVER — As Election Day nears, hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already mailed or dropped off their ballots and await the results.

When the results start coming in on Election Night, FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live and local coverage all night long.

Our coverage starts at 7 p.m. with Channel 2 News and then continues with local coverage on FOX31 from 8 – 11 p.m. Our night coverage wraps up with Channel 2 News at 11 p.m.

We’ll also recap it all for you starting at 4:30 a.m. on the FOX31 Morning News on Wednesday morning.

Be sure to like FOX31 on Facebook for Election Alerts with Erika Gonzalez as they come in and download the FOX31 App and sign up for push alerts to be the first to know when races are called.