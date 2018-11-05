What happens if Proposition 112 passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If 112 passes, there are lots of questions about what’ll happen next.

The Proposition would require oil and gas companies to maintain a minimum distance of 2,500 feet when drilling new wells.

There would be many details to work out.

Propositions after all can be shaped by the state legislature.

Since 112 is a proposition - if passed by voters – the legislature can tweak it.

They can make all kinds of changes.

Norman Provizer is a political science professor at MSU.

Provizer says, “The proposition that might go into effect could be very different than the proposition voted on by the people depending on what the legislature does. It could treat it as a law and legislatures can change laws."

Provizer tells the Problem Solvers the legislature can even repeal a proposition but is unlikely to do so.

112 is a political hot potato.

Provizer added, “I think we can all imagine if the voters passed this and all of a sudden people are playing with it the cries of why do we have propositions in the first place? It’s to fill in the gaps for the things the Legislature isn’t doing."

Constitutional amendments, Provizer says are more difficult to change.

But Courts he adds could still play a role if 112 is approved.

Provizer said, “I’m sure there will be people who will see if there is a way to bring a court case whether something is constitutional. I mean all kinds of arguments can come up over this."

Provizer says the biggest issue now is that there are so many unknowns.

It’s up to voters now to decide whether Prop 112 lives or dies.

Professor Provizer telling the Problem Solvers that if 112 passes, he expects a huge political battle over how it’s shaped by lawmakers.