Warrior Canine Connection utilizes a Mission Based Trauma Recovery model to help recovering Warriors reconnect with life, their families, their communities, and each other. Warriors interact with dogs from birth through adulthood, training these dogs to act as service dogs for wounded Warriors. Warrior Trainers benefit from the animal-human connection, while wounded Warriors receive the support that a service dog can provide.

https://warriorcanineconnection.org/