Skip the gym do this instead

The holidays are a busy time and this is the time of year where people start to ditch the gym. Why not join the online community for fitness and stay in shape for the holidays. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals tried out two at-home, mobile workouts that really work. The first one is CarrieDorr.com. Carrie is the founder of Pure Barre and lives in Boulder, Colorado. She has created countless workouts to access on the website. The site also offers nutrition plans along with mental motivation. Monthly plans are $39.99 and a yearly plan is $399. Get a mobile plan with countless auditory workouts at Aaptiv.com. Once you download the App you have access to so many plans whether it is treadmill running, strength training, even cross training for a 5k. It costs $14.99 a month or $100 a year.