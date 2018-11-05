Sheriff: Man killed in possible hunting accident near Granby

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — An accidental shooting left a Denver man dead Monday. According to the Grand County Sheriff, a call was received by dispatch reporting a man who had been shot while out with a group of fellow hunters.

Sky-Hi news reports that the victim was shot by a person in the man’s hunting party. It is being investigated as a possible hunting accident.

It happened near Grand County Road 41 at roughly 7 a.m.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating on the investigation.