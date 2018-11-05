Panty thief steals dozens of women’s underwear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. – Police are searching for a panty thief, who they say stole dozens of women’s underwear right from inside their homes.

“It was not just one or two. It was an entire wardrobe of underwear,” One of the victims said.

In Arvada’s Skyline Estates, a panty thief is on the prowl.

“It’s very strange. It’s weird and I don’t feel real comfortable,” neighbor Penny Rediger said.

Back in August, Police received three separate reports of women’s underwear stolen from homes near Miller Street and W Ridge Road. Another report came in just days ago in that same area. One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said someone got into her home and made off with dozens of her panties.

“It’s really disturbing. It shows the disgusting kind of human that we’re dealing with. He’s a horrible perverted human who ever this person is,” the woman said.

She posted on social media to alert her friends – and then discovered another bizarre twist. Her neighbor was also missing underwear and found strangers’ undergarments inside her home.

“We were able to get together and identify that some of that underwear was in fact mine and some of it was not. And some of it was not hers,” the woman said.

FOX31 talked to police who said they are now waiting on DNA test results from two pairs of underwear. For the victim, she hopes that DNA will lead to a suspect profile and to an arrest.

“To me it’s about protecting our family and protecting our neighbors and getting him caught.”

If you live in that neighborhood and have a surveillance system, you’re urged to review your footage and let police know if you find anything suspicious.