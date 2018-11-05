× One suspect dead, one injured during officer-involved shooting in Clear Creek Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – One suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Clear Creek Canyon Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

One other suspect, a juvenile girl, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near mile marker 267 on Highway 6, about five miles west of the junction with highways 58 and 93.

The Colorado State Patrol ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle was wanted out of Denver for a felony. He also noticed two people were sleeping inside.

The trooper called for backup, and the sheriff’s office and the Golden Police Department came to assist. The officers then began a felony stop and ordered the people to get out of the car.

“The vehicle began to drive forward and something happened that we’re investigating at this point in time, and there were shots fired by the Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” Garcia said.

The vehicle then went down an embankment near Clear Creek. Garcia said the adult driver was shot, but a juvenile who was also in the vehicle was not.

The driver was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

“Her injures were not sustained by any gunshot. I believe it was from traveling down the embankment,” Garcia said.

No officers were injured.

Officials did not identify those involved in the incident. It’s unclear if the person who was shot has any kind of felony warrants or whether they own the vehicle.