× Nolan Arenado named finalist for National League MVP; Bud Black finalist for NL Manager of the Year

DENVER — Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was named one of three finalists for the National League MVP, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Rockies manager Bud Black was also named a finalist for National League Manager of the Year.

In the MVP category, Arenado is up against Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs. However, Yelich is considered to be the favorite in the category by many MLB insiders.

On the American League side, are Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

For NL Manager of the Year, Black was nominated along with Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves and Craig Counsell of the Brewers.

Your 2018 NL Manager of the Year finalists: Bud Black

Craig Counsell

Brian Snitker pic.twitter.com/xBUT82Thng — MLB (@MLB) November 5, 2018

On the American League side, the nominees include Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and Bob Melvin of the Oakland A’s.

Your 2018 AL Manager of the Year finalists: Kevin Cash@ac13alex

Bob Melvin pic.twitter.com/b9Kbzn8Wwe — MLB (@MLB) November 5, 2018

The winners for each category will be announced next week.