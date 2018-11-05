Texas couple killed in helicopter crash hours after wedding

UVALDE, Texas — Family members say a Texas couple were killed in a helicopter crash just hours after they were married.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were married Saturday night at a ranch in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Byler’s grandfather, William Byler, tells the TV station that the couple died when a helicopter that had departed the wedding reception crashed.

The TV station reports the helicopter’s pilot was also killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating the crash and the cause is not yet known.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding. We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers,” the Houstonian posted on Facebook on Sunday night.