Medical issue forces world’s largest passenger plane to land at DIA for first time

DENVER — It wasn’t planned, but the world’s largest passenger airliner landed at Denver International Airport on Sunday night.

A medical issue on board forced the Airbus A380 to land in the Mile High City. The Air France flight was headed from Los Angeles International Airport to France, according to airport spokesperson Emily Williams.

It was the first time an Airbus A380 landed in Denver. After a few hours in Colorado, the plane continued to France by departing via the airport’s longest runway – which the airport says is the longest airport in North America.

“We have gates to accommodate an aircraft this size, so we’re ready when an airline wants to begin A380 service to DEN,” the airport wrote in a Facebook post.