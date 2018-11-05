× Man who forced evacuation of south Denver movie theater identified

DENVER — The man who forced a south Denver movie theater to be evacuated after a report of a gun on Sunday night was identified by Denver police on Monday.

Durell Bullard, 35, is being investigated for trespassing, disturbing the peace and threats to person among other possible charges.

The incident happened about 5:15 p.m. at a Regal Cinemas Continental 10 & RPX movie theater near Interstate 25 and East Hampden Avenue. Police were called to the scene after a report of a man with a gun.

No gun was found in the incident.

According to police, Bullard entered the theater and walked by the counter and ticket taker without purchasing a ticket. He also threatened an employee with a fist before being stopped and asked to leave.

Police said that he ignored commands and that he walked into a theater and went to the back row.

Once in the back row, witnesses told police that he approached four people and “raised his shirt in a way that the victims thought [he] had a gun.”

The people ran out of the theater and called police.

No one was hurt during the incident. Police said an investigation is ongoing.