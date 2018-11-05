Man suspected of firing rifle in Colorado Springs taken into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man suspected of firing a rifle numerous times was apprehended Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and North Academy Boulevard in east Colorado Springs just after 7 a.m.

A witness told officers the man was wearing all black, including a mask, when he fired several shots at vehicles at an apartment complex on Coleridge Avenue, KOAA reported.

District 11 put Jack Swigert Academy and Roosevelt Edison Charter School on lockout status as officers searched for the suspect.

The suspect was found about 8 a.m. in a black Toyota Tundra at a Loaf ‘N Jug about five miles away and taken into custody.

The schools were removed from lockout status after the suspect was taken into custody.