Man fatally shot by homeowner after breaking into Denver home identified

DENVER — Denver police are investigating after a homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into a home early Saturday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

According to police, Rickie Casias, 36, was shot by a homeowner in the 1400 block of Downing Street, just one block south of East Colfax Avenue.

Police said that Casias broke into the home around 12:30 a.m. and had an altercation with the homeowner when he refused to leave before he was shot.

The suspect was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.

The homeowner is cooperating police as they continue to investigate the incident.

Police have not said if the incident falls under Colorado’s “Make My Day” law, which allows people to kill a home intruder if they believe they are in danger.

No arrests have been made.