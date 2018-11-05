Inside the new ‘Adventure Forest’ coming to the Children’s Museum in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Construction is well underway on a major new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus.

The new exhibit is called the Adventure Forest and it's an outdoor aerial adventure course that is designed to build confidence for kids and adults.

It's 500 feet long and features rope swings, a glass bridge, sky climb, 70 foot slides with rainbow prisms and a lookout that sits 90 feet over Interstate 25.

"Children really benefit from outdoor play," said Children's Museum of Denver president and CEO Mike Yankovich. "Being outdoors we know that they're happier, they pay more attention in school. Physically, they're more healthy and mentally as well."

"So we really wanted to build upon all the momentum of all the benefits that come with outdoor play," Yankovich said.

The course was designed by Grand Junction-based Bonsi Design, a firm that specializes in aerial adventure courses.

The new exhibit is tentatively set to open in spring 2019 and the course will be included with museum admission.