DIY Cold & Flu Medicine

Karen Falbo, Natural Grocers Director of Nutrition Education shows us how to make our own cough syrup.
Ginger Lemon Shots
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time: ~5-10 minutes (The time will depend on whether you are using freshly juiced ginger versus prepared Ginger People™ Ginger Juice.)
- Approximately 4-5 ounces fresh ginger root (peeled and trimmed to remove rough ends), put through a juicer or 4 tablespoons Ginger People™ Ginger juice
- Juice of 1 lemon or 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1-2 teaspoons Natural Grocers raw and unfiltered honey (or sweetener of choice)
- ¾ cup warm water
- Optional ingredients: cayenne pepper or turmeric spice
- Mix the ginger juice, lemon juice and warm water together. Stir in the honey until completely dissolved. Transfer to four shot glasses, if using optional ingredients top shots with a dash of cayenne pepper or turmeric and drink it down.
Elderberry Gummies
Yield: ~16 servings or see elderberry syrup supplement facts label for serving size.
Prep time: 5 minutes
- 1 glass container or silicon molds
- 2 teaspoons coconut oil
- 1 cup elderberry syrup
- 1/4 cup gelatin powder
- ¾ cup hot water (not boiling)
- Grease molds or glass pan with coconut oil to prevent sticking.
- Heat the water in a sauce pan, once hot (but not boiling), sprinkle the gelatin over the water, stir in and the elderberry syrup, continue to stir or whisk until completely smooth.
- Pour into molds and refrigerate for 2 hours or until completely firm.
- Pop out of molds or cut into 16 pieces (if using a glass container) and store in an airtight container with parchment paper between layers.
- Take daily as needed to support a healthy-balanced immune system.
Keep your immune system healthy during cold and flu season:
- Maintain hydration.
- Avoid sugar and refined foods.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Consume a diet of natural-unrefined foods containing adequate protein, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables.
- Take your vitamin D3 supplement and obtain optimal blood levels of 25OHD (40-50ng/ml)
- Get adequate sleep (7-9 hours per night).
- Try a DIY immune supportive Ginger Lemon Shot and DIY Elderberry Gummies.