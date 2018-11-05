DIY Cold & Flu Medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Falbo, Natural Grocers Director of Nutrition Education shows us how to make our own cough syrup.

Ginger Lemon Shots

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~5-10 minutes (The time will depend on whether you are using freshly juiced ginger versus prepared Ginger People™ Ginger Juice.)

Approximately 4-5 ounces fresh ginger root (peeled and trimmed to remove rough ends), put through a juicer or 4 tablespoons Ginger People™ Ginger juice

Juice of 1 lemon or 4 tablespoons lemon juice

1-2 teaspoons Natural Grocers raw and unfiltered honey (or sweetener of choice)

¾ cup warm water

Optional ingredients: cayenne pepper or turmeric spice

Mix the ginger juice, lemon juice and warm water together. Stir in the honey until completely dissolved. Transfer to four shot glasses, if using optional ingredients top shots with a dash of cayenne pepper or turmeric and drink it down.

Elderberry Gummies

Yield: ~16 servings or see elderberry syrup supplement facts label for serving size.

Prep time: 5 minutes

1 glass container or silicon molds

2 teaspoons coconut oil

1 cup elderberry syrup

1/4 cup gelatin powder

¾ cup hot water (not boiling)

Grease molds or glass pan with coconut oil to prevent sticking. Heat the water in a sauce pan, once hot (but not boiling), sprinkle the gelatin over the water, stir in and the elderberry syrup, continue to stir or whisk until completely smooth. Pour into molds and refrigerate for 2 hours or until completely firm. Pop out of molds or cut into 16 pieces (if using a glass container) and store in an airtight container with parchment paper between layers. Take daily as needed to support a healthy-balanced immune system.

Keep your immune system healthy during cold and flu season: