Demaryius Thomas shares touching moment with Peyton Manning’s children

DENVER — The children of former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waited outside the locker room after Sunday’s game to see former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas was in his ninth season with the Broncos when the team traded him to Houston on Tuesday for a fourth-round draft pick and a swap of seventh-round picks.

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic posted a photo of Marshall Manning and Mosley Manning taking a picture with Thomas after Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Marshall Manning was wearing a Thomas No. 87 Texans jersey. Jones also posted a video of Marshall Manning being picked up and hugged by Thomas.

Peyton Manning’s kids waited outside the Texans locker room to see Demaryius Thomas pic.twitter.com/3DRyJ9b2Gt — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 5, 2018

The hug is even more adorable pic.twitter.com/zzYJOiXrUV — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 5, 2018

Thomas had three catches for 61 yards as the Texans beat the Broncos, 19-17, after Denver coach Vance Joseph made some questionable decisions just before halftime and at the end of the game.

With 18 seconds to play in the second quarter, Joseph had kicker Brandon McManus try a 61-yard field-goal attempt that was missed.

The Texans then got favorable field position and two plays later, converted a 46-yard field goal to take a 16-10 halftime lead.

Then, at the end of the game, Joseph got conservative with the play-calling and instead of having the offense get closer and had McManus attempt a 51-yard field-goal attempt on the final play that went wide right.

“That’s what they do over there,” Thomas told NFL.com‘s Mike Silver. “I ain’t a part of that no more. We like to win over here.”

Thomas played four of his seasons with the Broncos with Peyton Manning as quarterback. He finished his Broncos career with 665 receptions for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns.