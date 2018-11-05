Colorado veteran charged nearly $10,000 by dating service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vietnam War Veteran Wesley James Nelson says he didn't want to be alone, so he turned to an agency called Mile High Singles to find love.

The company is run by Sheryl McDowell. Nelson says, “she called herself the Love Doctor and I'd have a personal concierge to take care of me as if I would be in a five-star resort. I’d be meeting really classy ladies.”

Nelson showed the FOX31 Problem Solvers his bill, which featured a program fee of $8,995 plus other costs totally totaling $9,114, he says.

"I about fell over I told her I can't afford this then boy she really laid it on.” Then, Nelson charged the fee on his credit card. He says he never went on one date.

Others have come forward to lodge complaints. A FOX31 Problem Solvers undercover investigation in 2017 revealed Mile High Singles changed it's name from Great Expectations after being investigated by Attorney Generals in Washington and Arizona.

Former employees at the Denver location revealed to FOX31 that they were served with a subpoena demanding records, one saying, “I quit because this was against my morals, deceiving these people.”

Wesley says he may also file suit against the so-called Love Doctor.

FOX31 reached out to the State Attorney General’s office, which has not confirmed whether the business is currently under investigation.

Consumer experts advise anyone looking to utilize dating websites read reviews and Better Business Bureau reports. Anyone who feels they’ve been scammed should report the business to the Attorney General’s office.