Colorado Democrats on track for election night wins if GOP voters stay home

DENVER -- Democrats in Colorado are feeling good. Republicans in Colorado are wondering "what gives?"

That is the mood going into Election Day.

As of Monday morning, over 1.5 million Coloradans returned their ballot. That number ticked up slightly Monday afternoon.

While Democrats and Unaffiliated Voters are on pace to beat their turnout in 2014, Republicans were 43,000 ballots behind. Only Weld County Republicans are showing an increase in turnout compared to any other county in the state.

"Republicans are down in their voter turnout," FOX31 Political Analyst Sandra Hagen Solin said.

"It is really incumbent upon the Republicans to encourage and to ensure their base delivers," Solin added.

Not surprisingly, Republican Walker Stapleton hit the Colorado Springs media market to drive up support Monday. More Republicans are concentrated there than in any part of the state.

Democratic Jared Polis for his part continued to shore up support in metro Denver Monday. Polis will also head to Pueblo and Colorado Springs to GOTV on Election Day.