Calm weather Tuesday followed by cooler end to week

It has been a calm and breezy day across the Front Range. Winds will gust up to 20mph through the afternoon before weakening this evening.

Colorado's mountains have picked up nearly two feet of snow in some spots over the past three days. A few isolated snow showers will continue tonight in the northeastern mountains before drying out on Tuesday.

Denver will see temperatures in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Denver's temperatures will fall to the 40s on Wednesday as a cold front makes its way through Colorado. A few light snow showers will move in after midnight Wednesday night and will continue on and off on Thursday. At this time, if we see any snow accumulation it will be small amounts. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on this system as it gets closer.

High temperatures drop to 39 degrees on Thursday thanks to cooler air from the north.

Warmer and drier weather moves in by the weekend.

