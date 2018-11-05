Businesses fed up with BB gun vandalism along west Colfax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER —Businesses along West Colfax Avenue are used to sound of traffic, but there’s a new sound some working along that strip are getting used to.

“I heard a crack, I thought it was something that fell,” said Don Ross who works at Brew Culture.

It’s the sound of money they didn’t intend to spend.

Bucky’s Car Wash opened at the beginning of the year, and Director of Operations Laura Adams says they’ve been hit seven times with BB gun pellets. They’ve now spent about $10,000 replacing windows that have been shattered or splintered from the pea-sized pellets. The latest incident happened late Sunday night.

“They need to stop,” Adams said. “I don’t understand what they get from harming businesses. I mean we’re all small businesses and people’s homes. I mean what do you gain form this?”

Just down the street, Brew Culture got hit two times in about a two week span.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Ross said. “We just opened up about three months ago. We’re trying to be a part of this community and serve the people in this community.”

On the Lakewood side of West Colfax, You Sell Auto was hit about six weeks ago, according to the owner. They’ve had two cars damaged by BB gun pellets.

“We’ve turned it over to the police department every time that this has happened,” Adams said. “I also have video that shows the vehicle.”

Lakewood Police say they have a possible suspect from a Bucky’s Car Wash video, but there is a possibility there are multiple suspects. And while there haven’t been any arrests yet, these businesses are left wondering why.

“ What if it was being done to them? Or the people they care about?” Adams said.